Pulaski Park stabbing, man arrested after 'unprovoked' attack: MCSO

The Brief Multiple people were stabbed at Pulaski Park on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday. The sheriff's office said a 21-year-old man was taken into custody. Investigators described the incident as an "unprovoked" attack.



Multiple people were stabbed, and a suspect is in custody, after what investigators said was an "unprovoked" attack at a park on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday.

Pulaski Park stabbing

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old boy was sitting on a bench at Pulaski Park when a suspect stabbed him in the neck. When a 19-year-old man saw what happened and ran over to help, the suspect then stabbed that man in the neck and shoulder.

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Investigators said a third person then jumped in to help. MCSO said that person had a knife and may have stabbed the suspect during the altercation.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies at Pulaski Park on April 22.

MCSO said the suspect, identified as a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody. Investigators said he had a knife and a makeshift explosive, a stab wound to his leg and a fractured skull.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial stabbing was "unprovoked." Deputies also learned that, earlier that day, Milwaukee police took an armed robbery report in which the suspect alleged three people held him at knifepoint, punched him and stole his sweatshirt near 15th and Lincoln.

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What they're saying:

For now, neighbors in the area said this has been a reminder to not let your guard down.

"You have to pay attention with your surroundings, because you don't know who can come up behind you," said Amaidea Estrada, who told FOX6 she saw the active crime scene while on her evening walk Wednesday.

Shonda Ceballos visited the park near 16th and Cleveland with her kids on Friday.

"It's horrible to hear about what happened," she said.

FOX6 News reached out to the mother of the 13-year-old victim to find out how he's doing, but we didn't hear back.