Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing near 40th and McKinley; 1 wounded, 1 arrested

By
Published  January 8, 2026 6:07am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 7.
    • A 26-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. 
    • One person was arrested. 

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 26-year-old was stabbed around 7 p.m. near 40th and McKinley. 

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect on the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee