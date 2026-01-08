Milwaukee stabbing near 40th and McKinley; 1 wounded, 1 arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a 26-year-old was stabbed around 7 p.m. near 40th and McKinley.
Milwaukee police arrested a suspect on the scene.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.