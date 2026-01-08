Milwaukee stabbing near 40th and McKinley; 1 wounded, 1 arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 7. A 26-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was arrested.



One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 26-year-old was stabbed around 7 p.m. near 40th and McKinley.

Milwaukee police arrested a suspect on the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.