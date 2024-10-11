Milwaukee stabbing near 40th and Burleigh, 1 injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday, Oct. 11 in the area of 40th and Burleigh.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.