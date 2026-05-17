Milwaukee stabbing near 14th and Orchard; 1 injured
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MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after Milwaukee fire crews responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday night, May 17.
What we know:
It happened just before 9 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 14th and Orchard.
MFD said the cause of the person’s injury was unknown.
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FOX6 News reached out to the Milwauke Police Department for additional information.
The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information.