Milwaukee stabbing near 14th and Orchard; 1 injured

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The Brief Milwaukee fire crews responded to a report of a stabbing near 14th and Orchard just before 9 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital. The cause of the person’s injury was unknown.



One person was taken to the hospital after Milwaukee fire crews responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday night, May 17.

What we know:

It happened just before 9 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 14th and Orchard.

MFD said the cause of the person’s injury was unknown.

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FOX6 News reached out to the Milwauke Police Department for additional information.