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Milwaukee stabbing near 14th and Orchard; 1 injured

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Published  May 17, 2026 10:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee fire crews responded to a report of a stabbing near 14th and Orchard just before 9 p.m.
    • The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital.
    • The cause of the person’s injury was unknown.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after Milwaukee fire crews responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday night, May 17.

What we know:

It happened just before 9 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened near 14th and Orchard.

MFD said the cause of the person’s injury was unknown.

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FOX6 News reached out to the Milwauke Police Department for additional information.

The Source: The Milwaukee Fire Department provided information.

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