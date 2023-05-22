Milwaukee stabbing; man injured in domestic violence incident

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday, May 20 near Union Street and Bow Street. It happened at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Police say during an argument, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

The incident is domestic violence related. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.