Milwaukee stabbing; man accused of killing nephew pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of fatally stabbing his nephew in March 2025 pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide on Friday, March 20. Patrick Riley Jr., 63, was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide.
Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24.
Case details
What we know:
According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to investigate a stabbing near 18th and Hopkins. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a stabbing victim inside a residence. The 35-year-old victim was deceased.
Scene near 18th and Hopkins, Milwaukee
Police spoke with a person at the residence who said the victim and his uncle got into a fight. The person pointed to the defendant, who was standing outside the home. Riley Jr. was arrested.
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The next day, detectives interviewed Riley Jr. The defendant told the detective he was sitting on a chair inside the screen porch when his nephew came on the porch and "was talking crazy. His nephew told him that he was going to slap him. (The nephew) then slapped (Riley) in the face," the complaint says. Riley Jr. said he "blanked out," picked up a folding knife that was on the table and "stuck" his nephew one time, the complaint says. The defendant said he then walked to a neighbor and asked her to call 911 and then call his sister.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.