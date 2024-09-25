Stabbing on Milwaukee's northwest side, police seek suspect

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed someone during an argument on Wednesday morning.

It happened on Lovers Lane Road south of Silver Spring Drive around 5:30 a.m. Police said the suspect stabbed a 43-year-old victim and left the scene.

What prompted the argument remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.