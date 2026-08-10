Milwaukee stabbing, Waukesha man charged with reckless homicide

The Brief A man was killed in a Milwaukee stabbing near 94th and Adler. Prosecutors charged a Waukesha man with second-degree reckless homicide. Before the stabbing, court filings said the man accused was involved in an altercation at a West Allis bar.



A Waukesha man is accused of stabbing Diego Avila-Fuentes to death on Aug. 3, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Agustin Moreno, 34, with second-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Court records show he's being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $125,000 bond.

Agustin Moreno

94th and Adler stabbing

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the area of 94th and Adler, just south of I-94, on the morning of Aug. 3. A 911 caller said Moreno stabbed Avila-Fuentes during a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Avila-Fuentes, 41, later died at a hospital.

Court filings said a woman told police that Moreno was on a "rampage," "started a fight" at a West Allis bar and choked her. The woman said she went to the home near 94th and Adler for "safety."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Moreno later showed up at the home near 94th and Adler. The complaint said a woman told Moreno to leave, and Moreno tried to hit her. That's when Avila-Fuentes rushed in, leading to a fight. Prosecutors said Moreno stabbed Avila-Fuentes, someone drove Avila-Fuentes to the hospital, and Moreno left the scene "immediately."

The complaint said a witness, who told police he tried to break up the fight, said Moreno grabbed an "army style" knife from his SUV and stabbed Avila-Fuentes one time before fleeing the scene. Another witness said someone threw a punch at Moreno, but did not say who, and everyone was walking away when Moreno grabbed the knife, stabbed Avila-Fuentes and fled the scene.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The fight was caught on video. Court filings said Moreno and Avila-Fuentes were in a one-on-one fist fight that spilled into the street. Others then jumped in, and the fight ended for a moment. The stabbing was not seen on video, but court filings said it was "apparent by the reactions of people on the video that the stabbing occurred." Moreno was then seen getting into his SUV and leaving, while the person recording the video said, "He's bleeding."

While detectives were at the scene near 94th and Adler, court filings said they learned Moreno had arrived at a Waukesha hospital with a stab wound. Blood was found in his home and SUV.