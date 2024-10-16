Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded during domestic dispute

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 16, 2024 12:19pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 16. It happened around 12:15 a.m. near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road. 

Police say the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute. 

The victims, a 42-year-old and a 56-year-old, went to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.