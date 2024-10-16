Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded during domestic dispute
MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 16. It happened around 12:15 a.m. near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road.
Police say the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
The victims, a 42-year-old and a 56-year-old, went to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.