Milwaukee stabbing, 66-year-old seriously injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A person was seriously injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 23.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:30 a.m., a 66-year-old person was stabbed in the area of 1st and Washington.
The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for a known suspect.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.