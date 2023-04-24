Milwaukee stabbing, 40th and Wright, teen wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday, April 23 near 40th and Wright. It happened around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, summoned medical assistance from the area of 23rd and Nash.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.