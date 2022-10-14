Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police said his condition is "serious."

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



