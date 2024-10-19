Milwaukee stabbing, 25-year-old hurt near 16th and Olive

article

A person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Friday night, Oct. 18.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:50 p.m., a 25-year-old was stabbed in the area of 16th and Olive.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police say the circumstances and location of the occurrence are under investigation.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.