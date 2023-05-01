Milwaukee stabbing, 20th and Greenfield, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed near 20th and Greenfield on Sunday morning, April 30.
Milwaukee police said a person stabbed the victim during an argument around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed him.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.