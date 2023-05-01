Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing, 20th and Greenfield, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed near 20th and Greenfield on Sunday morning, April 30.

Milwaukee police said a person stabbed the victim during an argument around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities are searching for the person who stabbed him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.    