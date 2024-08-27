Milwaukee stabbing near 17th and Mitchell; 41-year-old hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old was stabbed near 17th and Mitchell on Milwaukee's south side early Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Milwaukee police say the stabbing happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The victim refused medical attention, officials said.
Police are seeking an unknown stabber.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.