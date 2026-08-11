Milwaukee stabbing: 11-year-old taken into custody, teen hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - An 11-year-old was taken into custody following a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 10.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 8:22 p.m. near Port Washington and Vienna.
Police said the 11-year-old subject stabbed the 15-year-old victim during an argument.
The teen was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
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What's next:
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation remains ongoing. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review potential charges against the juvenile suspect.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.