Milwaukee stabbing: 11-year-old taken into custody, teen hospitalized

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The Brief A teen was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday. Police said an 11-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old during an argument. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



An 11-year-old was taken into custody following a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 10.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 8:22 p.m. near Port Washington and Vienna.

Police said the 11-year-old subject stabbed the 15-year-old victim during an argument.

The teen was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

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What's next:

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation remains ongoing. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review potential charges against the juvenile suspect.