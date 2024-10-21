Milwaukee stabbing; 1 seriously injured in domestic violence incident

article

One person was seriously injured after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20. Police say it was a domestic violence incident.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. near 4th and Mitchell.

Police say the suspect threatened the victim and stabbed the victim. The 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.