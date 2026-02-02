Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing near 15th and Ring; 1 taken to hospital

Published  February 2, 2026 12:38pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday, Feb. 2.
    • A 48-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 2. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 48-year-old was stabbed around 1:45 a.m. near 15th and Ring. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). 

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

