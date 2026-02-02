Milwaukee stabbing near 15th and Ring; 1 taken to hospital

article

One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 2.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a 48-year-old was stabbed around 1:45 a.m. near 15th and Ring.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.