Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns March 11

article

The 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 11 at noon.

The parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Milwaukee’s favorite traditions," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. "Each year we look forward to celebrating our city’s Irish history and culture with thousands the of families and spectators that attend the Parade, even if they are only Irish for the day."

The event features over 120 units – including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, festive floats, local dignitaries and more.

At this year’s parade, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will recognize their 2023 honorees: Irishman of the Year Pat Farley, Irish Rose Deb Kreuser and Parade Marshalls John and Kathleen Avery.

The annual ShamROCK Kick-off Party moves to a new location in 2023 and will be held at the Lucky Clover Irish Pub in the Old World Third Street Entertainment District on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. This free event is open to the public and features live music from Ian Gould and Pat McCurdy, beverage specials and dozens of raffle prizes. Additional celebrations will take place over Parade weekend including the Shamrock Club’s Post-Parade Party, with details to be announced. Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has produced the parade since 1967 and has been in partnership with Westown Association since 2002.