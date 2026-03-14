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The Brief The 58th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day parade was on Saturday. FOX6's Ben Handelman and Ashley Sears joined the celebration in Milwaukee.



The 58th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day parade marched through downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 14.

Local perspective:

The largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the state, it stepped off at King Drive and Wisconsin Avenue at noon and wove down a mile-and-a-half-long route to Water Street and Highland Avenue.

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The parade featured more than 100 units, including Irish dancers, pipe and drum groups, decorative floats and more – including FOX6's Ben Handelman and Ashley Sears.

"I think it's just a really great way to build with the city and celebrate spring that is approaching and celebrate all of the wonderful Irish culture," said paradegoer Natasha Lindow. "I feel it's something we can cherish for years to come."

An estimated 40,000 spectators attend the parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels throughout the weekend.