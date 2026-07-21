Milwaukee Soldiers Home sex trafficking case, 2 people charged

The Brief Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse two people of human trafficking. The trafficking allegedly occurred inside an apartment at Milwaukee Soldiers Home. Investigators said the victim was trafficked about 40 times.



A sex trafficking case centers on the Milwaukee Soldiers Home.

Sex trafficking charges

The backstory:

Milwaukee Soldiers Home is also called the historic "Old Main." It dates to just after the Civil War. The 101 apartment units are for veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

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Prosecutors said a young woman had just aged out of foster care and then moved in with two people at Milwaukee Soldiers Home who soon gave her an ultimatum: be sexually trafficked or move out.

Sarah Kueny, Derek Brown

In court:

Investigators said the victim was trafficked about 40 times, averaging five to 12 times a day, all inside the apartment. Prosecutors said the money was split 50/50 between the victim and defendants.

Defendant Sarah Kueny was in court on July 21. She pleaded not guilty to receiving money for human trafficking. Defendant Derek Brown was supposed to be in court the same day, but the case was delayed since his attorney was working on another trial. Brown is charged with receiving money for human trafficking and keeping a place of prostitution.

Housing authority responds

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Soldiers Home is a Housing Authority of Milwaukee property. HACM told FOX6 News: "The allegations in this case are extremely concerning, and our thoughts are with the young person involved."

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The housing authority also said residents are background-checked and routine inspections take place. It said neither HACM or the property management company received complaints:

"Prior to the law enforcement activity on May 4, 2026, neither HACM nor The Alexander Company had received complaints, observed lease violations, or been made aware of information regarding the alleged conduct. Campus partners became aware of the investigation shortly before the search warrant was executed and cooperated with law enforcement requests related to property access. HACM and its partner agencies have continued to cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation."

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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