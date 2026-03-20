Milwaukee shots-fired incident and crash, 15-year-old injured

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The Brief A shots-fired incident led to a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, March 19. It happened near 35th and Hadley. The next day, a 15-year-old arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the incident.



A 15-year-old was injured in a shots-fired incident that led to a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, March 19.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4 p.m., a person or persons fired shots at a vehicle that was heading north on 35th near Hadley.

That vehicle then went into oncoming traffic, striking a school bus and another vehicle.

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The driver of the first vehicle got out and ran away. Police are looking for that driver and the shooting suspect or suspects.

On Friday, March 20, a 15-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries related to this incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the 15-year-old was involved in this incident or how they were injured.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.