Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, July 5; 3 wounded

Three people were shot and wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, July 5.

4th and Orchard

The first of the shootings happened near 4th and Orchard on the city's south side around 12:35 a.m. A 23-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

14th and Atkinson

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, shots were fired near 14th and Atkinson. A 49-year-old man was wounded by the gunfire. Officials say this shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Unknown location

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman walked into a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police say they do not know where this shooting happened.

In each of these incidents, police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.