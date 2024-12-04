Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 53rd and Lloyd; teen injured in attempted robbery

article

A 16-year-old was shot in an attempted robbery in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 7 p.m. near 53rd and Lloyd.

The 16-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an attempted robbery.

A suspect is in custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Police continue to seek additional unknown person related to the attempted robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.