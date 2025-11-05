Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near 41st and Hampton
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 5 left one person dead.
What we know:
According to police, a 31-year-old was located in an alley near 41st and Hampton around 9 a.m. with fatal gunshot wounds.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.