Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near 41st and Hampton

Published  November 5, 2025 12:06pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
    • The 31-year-old was shot near 41st and Hampton.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 5 left one person dead. 

What we know:

According to police, a 31-year-old was located in an alley near 41st and Hampton around 9 a.m. with fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).  

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

