Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near 41st and Hampton

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The 31-year-old was shot near 41st and Hampton. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 5 left one person dead.

What we know:

According to police, a 31-year-old was located in an alley near 41st and Hampton around 9 a.m. with fatal gunshot wounds.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.