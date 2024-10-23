Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 50th and Clarke; teen injured, another arrested

article

The Brief A 15-year-old was shot in Milwaukee near 50th and Clarke on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old was taken into custody.



A 15-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 5:45 p.m. near 50th and Clarke. The 15-year-old victim sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Charges are pending review by the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.