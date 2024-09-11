Milwaukee shooting, 16th and National, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, Sept. 11. No arrests have been made.



One person was shot in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11. It happened around 12:45 a.m. near 16th and National.

Police say the victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.