Milwaukee shooting, 57th and Villard; teen injured

A 17-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Police said it happened around 5:15 p.m. near 57th and Villard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.