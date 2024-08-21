Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in different Milwaukee shootings on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

23rd and Walnut

An 18-year-old was shot around 9:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Police continue to search for anyone involved.

50th and Meinecke

A 29-year-old was shot around 10:58 p.m. and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and police seek persons of interest.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.