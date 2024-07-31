Milwaukee shooting, 35th and Locust; teen injured

article

A 15-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 31.

Police said it happened around 1:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust.

A person in a vehicle fired several shots, subsequently striking the victim. The teenage victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police continue to seek persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.