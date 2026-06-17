Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near 19th and Melvina

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 17. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 17 left one person dead.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 6:17 a.m. near 19th and Melvina.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County Attorney's Office.