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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 dead near 19th and Melvina

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 17, 2026 10:39 AM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 10:39 AM CDT
article

19th and Melvina, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 17.
    • The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 17 left one person dead. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 34-year-old was shot around 6:17 a.m. near 19th and Melvina. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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 A 34-year-old man was taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County Attorney's Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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