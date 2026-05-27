Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 40th and Clarke; 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, May 27. The victim, a 33-year-old, was wounded near 40th and Clarke. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 33-year-old on Wednesday, May 27.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:17 a.m. near 40th and Clarke. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They are still searching for unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at.