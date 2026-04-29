Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 57th and Hadley; 9-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - A 9-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, April 29.
9-year-old shot
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened just after 7 p.m. near 57th and Hadley.
The 9-year-old victim went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police have not released details on the extent of those injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are searching for anyone involved.
Earlier fatal shooting
Big picture view:
The shooting comes the same day MPD reported a separate case involving a young child and an unsecured firearm.
A 2-year-old died after accidentally shooting themselves earlier in the day near 34th and Walnut. Police say the child got access to a gun that was not secured.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in that case.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police have urged gun owners to keep firearms locked and out of reach of children to prevent similar incidents.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.