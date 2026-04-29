Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 57th and Hadley; 9-year-old injured

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old. The child went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting happened hours after a 2-year-old died after accidentally shooting themselves.



A 9-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, April 29.

9-year-old shot

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened just after 7 p.m. near 57th and Hadley.

The 9-year-old victim went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police have not released details on the extent of those injuries.

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The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are searching for anyone involved.

Earlier fatal shooting

Big picture view:

The shooting comes the same day MPD reported a separate case involving a young child and an unsecured firearm.

A 2-year-old died after accidentally shooting themselves earlier in the day near 34th and Walnut. Police say the child got access to a gun that was not secured.

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A 42-year-old man was arrested in that case.

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Milwaukee police have urged gun owners to keep firearms locked and out of reach of children to prevent similar incidents.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.