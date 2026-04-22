Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 63rd and Fairmount
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 22, left one person wounded.
Teen wounded
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot around 12:06 a.m. near 63rd and Fairmount.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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Officers are continuing to search for anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.