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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 63rd and Fairmount

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Published  April 22, 2026 6:56am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, April 22.
    • A 17-year-old was wounded near 63rd and Fairmount.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 22, left one person wounded.

Teen wounded

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot around 12:06 a.m. near 63rd and Fairmount. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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Officers are continuing to search for anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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