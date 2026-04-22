Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 63rd and Fairmount

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, April 22. A 17-year-old was wounded near 63rd and Fairmount. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 22, left one person wounded.

Teen wounded

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot around 12:06 a.m. near 63rd and Fairmount.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Officers are continuing to search for anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.