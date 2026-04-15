Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 33rd and Galena; 1 injured

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The Brief A 22-year-old was injured in a non-fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. near 33rd and Galena. Police are searching for unknown suspects as the investigation continues.



Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon, April 15.

What we know:

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. near 33rd and Galena.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Officers are continuing to search for anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.