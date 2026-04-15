Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 33rd and Galena; 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old injured Wednesday afternoon, April 15.
What we know:
Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. near 33rd and Galena.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
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Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Officers are continuing to search for anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report.