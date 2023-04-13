Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; boy, women wounded

article

Three Milwaukee residents – a boy and two women – were wounded in three separate shootings Wednesday, April 12.

Police arrested one person and are looking for others.

65th and Thurston

A 24-year-old woman was shot around 6:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man.

MLK and Burleigh

Just before 10:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

14th and Clarke

A 24-year-old woman was shot around 11 p.m. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible in connection to the MLK and Burleigh and 14th and Clarke shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.