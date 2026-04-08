Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near Muskego and Burnham

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, April 8. A 46-year-old was shot and wounded near Muskego and Burnham. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 8, left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 46-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near Muskego Avenue and Burnham Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

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Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.