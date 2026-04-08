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Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near Muskego and Burnham

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Published  April 8, 2026 5:54am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, April 8.
    • A 46-year-old was shot and wounded near Muskego and Burnham. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 8, left one person wounded. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 46-year-old was shot around 12:30 a.m. near Muskego Avenue and Burnham Street. 

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.  

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Police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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