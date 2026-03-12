Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 87th and Congress, 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police say two people were shot around 7 p.m. near 87th and Congress. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, March 11, left one person dead and another wounded.

Shooting scene

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 87th and Congress.

A 31-year-old was pronounced deceased. A 39-year-old was taken to the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

Police continue to seek out a suspect.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scene near 87th and Congress, Milwaukee

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.