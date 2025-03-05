Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 14th and Finn, 1 injured

article

The Brief A 23-year-old has serious injuries after a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 5. The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near 14th and Finn around 8:20 p.m. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



A 23-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 5.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near 14th and Finn around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Scene near 14th and Finn, Milwaukee

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.