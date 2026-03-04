Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 14th and Harrison

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, March 4. A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 14th and Harrison. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 4 left one person wounded.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old sustained a graze wound around 12:22 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.