Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 14th and Harrison

Published  March 4, 2026 11:44am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, March 4.
    • A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 14th and Harrison.
    • The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 4 left one person wounded.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old sustained a graze wound around 12:22 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue. 

The victim refused medical attention. 

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

