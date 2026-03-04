Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 wounded near 14th and Harrison
article
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 4 left one person wounded.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old sustained a graze wound around 12:22 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and Harrison Avenue.
The victim refused medical attention.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.