Milwaukee shooting Wednesday, 74th and Silver Spring; teen injured

article

The Brief A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting near 74th and Silver Spring on Wednesday afternoon. The teen arrived at a hospital with nonfatal injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.



The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near 74th and Silver Spring. The teen victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are seeking anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.