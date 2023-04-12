Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 3 wounded, no arrests

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, April 11. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

36th and Clarke

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 37th and Clarke around 7 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

37th and Hadley

Milwaukee police say a double shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 37th and Hadley. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

35th and Wright

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 35th and Wright around 8:30 p.m. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.