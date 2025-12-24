Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 wounded near 25th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 23 left two people wounded.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot around 9:35 p.m. near 25th and Capitol.
The victims, ages 22 and 37, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to seek suspect(s).
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.