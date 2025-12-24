Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 wounded near 25th and Capitol

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 23 left two people wounded.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot around 9:35 p.m. near 25th and Capitol.

The victims, ages 22 and 37, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.