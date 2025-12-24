Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 2 wounded near 25th and Capitol

By
Published  December 24, 2025 5:52am CST
Crime and Public Safety
article

25th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 23.
    • Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 23 left two people wounded. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot around 9:35 p.m. near 25th and Capitol. 

The victims, ages 22 and 37, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police continue to seek suspect(s). 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

