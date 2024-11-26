Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee road rage shooting, 85th and Brown Deer, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 26, 2024 1:03pm CST
85th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

    • One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
    • Police say the victim and suspect were engaged in a road rage argument when the suspect fired shots.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Nov. 26. It happened around 7:50 a.m. near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road. 

Police say the victim and suspect were engaged in a road rage argument when the suspect fired shots, striking the victim. 

The victim, a 40-year-old, summoned for assistance in the area of 107th Street and W. Donna Drive and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 