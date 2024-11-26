Milwaukee road rage shooting, 85th and Brown Deer, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Nov. 26. It happened around 7:50 a.m. near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road.
Police say the victim and suspect were engaged in a road rage argument when the suspect fired shots, striking the victim.
The victim, a 40-year-old, summoned for assistance in the area of 107th Street and W. Donna Drive and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.