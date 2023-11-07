Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 4 wounded including 2 children

article

Three separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, Nov. 7 wounded four people – including two children.

Police are searching for whoever is responsible for each of Tuesday's shootings.

12th and Greenfield

Around 7:10 p.m., police said an 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. The victim is expected to survive.

34th and Villard

A 15-year-old was shot around 7:30 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries, police said.

36th and Concordia

Two people, ages 12 and 25, were shot around 8:10 p.m. Police said both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.