Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 26th and Nash; 1 injured

The Brief A 20-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Police said it happened around 2:40 p.m. near 26th and Nash. The shooting was the result of a fight.



One person was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Police said it happened around 2:40 p.m. near 26th and Nash. The 20-year-old victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooting was the result of a fight. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.