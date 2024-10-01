Milwaukee shootings Tuesday, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were wounded in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
55th and Fairmount
A 19-year-old was shot around 12:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
47th and Wright
A 30-year-old was shot around 2 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.