Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 27th and Wisconsin; 1 dead

article

The Brief A 44-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 24. It happened around 4:20 p.m. near 27th and Wisconsin. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fatal shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near 27th and Wisconsin.

The 44-year-old victim sustained a fatal gunshot injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.