Milwaukee shooting, 91st and Silver Spring, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 91st and Silver Spring.
Police say the victim, a 49 -year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.