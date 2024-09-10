Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 91st and Silver Spring, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 10, 2024 5:46am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 91st and Silver Spring. 

Police say the victim, a 49 -year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.