Milwaukee shooting, 91st and Silver Spring, 1 wounded

The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 left one person wounded. No arrests have been made.



One person was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Sept. 10. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 91st and Silver Spring.

Police say the victim, a 49 -year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.