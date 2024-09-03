Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 people injured

article

The Brief Two people were shot in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation and police continue to look for anyone involved.



Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

73rd and Thurston

A 17-year-old was shot around 9 p.m. Police said the victim went to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are looking for anyone involved.

64th and Custer

Police said a 41-year-old was shot at approximately 9:26 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police continue to look for anyone involved.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.